Christmas Guide 2021: The best stocking stuffer ideas for your loved ones

From fragrances to candles and more, here are the best stocking stuffer ideas for Christmas 2021.
If you haven’t figured out what extravagant present you’re going to purchase, checking off “stocking stuffer gifts” from your to-do list is a huge relief before the holiday insanity creeps on you. A tradition where sock-shaped bags are hung around the humble abode, these fillers or stuffers are usually packed with trinkets and goodies. In our curated guide, we feature products made for every personality.
You will find cult essentials such as the signature Calvin Klein Eternal Flame fragrance, Eve Lom’s cleanser and Diptyque’s covet-worthy candles to stuff in your family’s stockings this year. Our favourite is the Amber and Wood Candle set by Diptyque for its nostalgic holiday ambience. If you’re looking for trendy gifts, check out these sleek cufflinks dedicated to the stylish person in your family. Tech accessories are ideal if your best friend is into artsy phone covers. Are you feeling inspired? Check out our list below and get ready to add to the cart. Plus, it’s a rewarding experience to curate quirky gifts and trinkets for your loved ones in the process.
Check out these stocking stuffer ideas for your loved ones this Christmas 2021:
Ideal for the important man in your life, these cufflinks are great additions to his wardrobe. Suitable for black tie events and evening soirees, you can match these classic silver accessories with any shirt, suit or tuxedo in neutral to bold hues.
Treat yourself and your loved ones to Lush’s Christmas range. This holiday, the brand offers a slew of your most loved shower essentials in deliciously-scented assortments. From holiday bath bombs and bubble bars to shower gel and beyond, your options are endless. On our wishlist is the Rudolph Nose Shower Bomb for its cherry, almond and cedarwood scent. For a minty yet adorable addition to your shower routine, check out the Candy Cane Reusable Bubble Bar.
Presenting Calvin Klein’s signature Eternity Flame, a sweet, fruity and spicy everyday fragrance. With hints of pineapple laced with rosemary, amber and leather, you can expect a nostalgic bouquet evocative of the beautiful fall season and romantic evenings. The jet-setter in your life will adore its convenient 30ml size for easy storage.
If you’re ready to swap out your summer candle for a comforting Christmas scent, you’re in luck. Diptyque’s Christmas assortment will get you in the festive spirit. Our favourite is this elegant Amber and Wood Fire Candles set. The comforting blend of warm and spicy notes from the Amber and earthy scent from the Wood makes it effortless to create the ambience you want.
Eve Lom’s cult favourite product is now available in a 20ml cleanser and muslin cloth set. This multi-benefit product cleanses, hydrates, tones, exfoliates and removes makeup. This magical balm works with the cotton Muslin cloth to gently exfoliate the face. The best way to apply this balm is to massage it onto dry skin and immerse the muslin cloth in hot water before holding it over the face and neck to soften and open pores. Once the fabric cools down, massage it in circular movement across the face and neck to remove the cleanser. Lastly, rinse the cloth in cool water and hold it over the face and neck to experience a radiant and hydrated glow.
If your partner adores art and the outdoors, this iPhone case is a great way to showcase that. Made from TPU, this Mountain Oil Painting fits with an iPhone 13 and offers protection to your trusty gadget. The beautiful texture and warm gradient is inspired by a serene landscape and provides a pop of colour.