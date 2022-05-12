Decathlon’s flagship store at Four Seasons Place comes with a vegan-friendly restaurant

Located in the heart of KL city, Decathlon Malaysia is opening its latest 4,000-square-foot space at The Shoppes at Four Seasons Place on 14 May 2022.

Founded in 1976, Decathlon begins its journey with founder Michel Leclerc’s vision to own a big sports store in Northern France. Along with six other teammates, their idea turned into a reality.

Today, Decathlon has 2,000 stores across 56 countries on five continents. In Malaysia, there are eight stores in total: KL East Mall, Sri Damansara, KL City Centre, MyTown, Petaling Jaya, Old Klang Road, USJ and Shah Alam.

Decathlon opens its latest flagship store in Shoppes at Four Seasons Place

As a go-to destination for every adventurer and sports lover, the store sells 12,000 exclusive products, covering more than 60 sports such as cycling, martial arts, racket sports, skating, etc.

In 2021, Decathlon partners with Malaysian manufacturers to work towards a sustainable development with its “Made in Malaysia” products, in hopes to export to Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific someday. Today, you can find these goods in stores comprising inflatable armbands, swimming buoys, training bands, nose clips, and bike lights.

Ideal for campers, the store is now incorporated with VR tech where customers can experience their best-selling camping tents before purchasing.

What can you expect at the Decathlon, Four Seasons Place?

Customers can sign up with the Decathlon Club to experience the best workouts with Manic Studio by Evomania and Hot Yo Studio. Founded by the creators of Evomania Nutrition, Manic Studio offers a wide range of classes such as HIIT, Metcon, Bollywood dance and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Indoor spinning fans can also enjoy a high-intensity session run by Manic to take you through a full-body workout.

For those looking to stretch and de-stress after a long day, book a slot with Hot Yo. The studio is also known for its hot yoga classes to maximise your daily burn. Showers and changing rooms are also available. After a good workout, head over to Physiowerkz to relieve yourself from any pain and movement-related issues, thanks to the PMAT (Physiowerkz Movement Analysis & Treatment) System.

Introducing guilt-free grain bowls by Agrain

To complete the Decathlon sports experience, Agrain opens its seventh outlet in Malaysia to make eating healthy simple and accessible by oven-baking your meals. The restaurant locally sources its vegetables from Cameron Highlands and caters its meals to all dietary preferences, be it vegan, vegetarian, or halal. The menu ranges from BYOB (build your own bowl) to pasta and rice dishes. Check out the menu here.

Address: Level 1, Shoppes at Four Seasons Place, 145, Jln Ampang, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: Monday to Sunday, 10 AM – 10 PM