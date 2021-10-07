My own experience undergoing breast augmentation

What to know about breast augmentation?

It isn’t the size, it’s what you do with it, so they say. Being a bodybuilder and an aesthete, this notion isn’t something I necessarily agree with. Unlike life experience which you can acquire naturally over time, this doesn’t apply to breasts.

For a long time, I was unhappy with the size, or lack thereof. I had a petite frame prior to taking up bodybuilding and channelling my energy into fitness competitions.

The matter was aggravated by my affinity for sports bras. What I felt was a lack of femininity. I am a woman! Transforming from a skinny body into a fit shape hadn’t helped at boosting the size of my breasts nor my self-esteem.

Whether it was a little black dress or swimwear, choosing one was always met with dread. The reason? I didn’t want my flaws to be laid bare. To make matters worse, competing in bikini fitness competitions meant that I had nowhere to hide. It threw the balance off like a roaring Audi R8 fitted with 14-inch wheels from a whimpering Perodua.

That reinforced my conviction to undergo breast augmentation. But I knew it was a life-changing decision and so I spent a year just on research. I surveyed and collected all the information I needed about the procedure and the surgery. The considerations were the reputation of the clinic, the surgical cost, types of implants and the material, potential risks and ensuing side effects.

Do you desire tear drops or round? Do you want the surface of the implant to be smooth or textured? Are you suitable for silicone gel or saline implants? Are you comfortable with the placement of the implants under or over the chest muscle?

As a fitness model, my own physique is scrutinised and debated extensively. The line is fine between a place on the podium and the consolatory note “better luck next time.” To match my perky glutes, I needed a commensurate stereo to complement my boombox in order to achieve an ideal hip-to-breast ratio.

Breast augmentation is not something to be sneered at or be looked down upon. You should be proud if you ever undergo the same transformation. I didn’t hide it from anyone. There is no shame in wanting to share the news or that you want something better for yourself. Friends should be happy for you. I have been very open and transparent about my own experience. Unlike muscle building and fat incineration which can be attained through hard work and sheer determination, the only realistic way to raise the size of your boobs is through surgical means. I took the plunge 3 years into bodybuilding.

On the decision to opt for the surgery, while I didn’t reveal it to my parents – I trust that they would be supportive of me regardless – my friends were ecstatic for me. Your body should be of your decision and yours only.

There is not a shred of hyperbole in admitting that this is the best decision I have ever made in my life. It made a pivotal difference to my self-esteem. I regret none of the pain I endured during recovery. It was worth it. I have become more confident and assured. And yes, I love how it turns out.

This, however, isn’t an endorsement. You shouldn’t follow my lead just because it did wonders for me. A woman should know very clearly what she wants. You should pose this series of questions to yourself: Why do you need it? Is this necessary for you? You must be prepared for the surgery and aware of the risks involved. I can’t emphasise enough that you have to conduct sufficient research. Read up the reviews. Talk to a few clinics, at least, and consult the surgeons whom you will eventually put your faith in.

While you may be as satisfied as I am with the result, there will be pain you have to endure. I have a high pain threshold, but post-surgery, it was unbearable. On a scale of 1 to 10, it was a solid 10. I relied on painkillers to ease back into normalcy. I could barely move at the time without experiencing discomfort.

If you decide to go forth, brace yourself for a cauldron of pain for the initial few days after the breast augmentation surgery. It will subside, of course, but remember to consume nutritious food to ensure the road to recovery is plain sailing.