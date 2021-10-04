Here’s how you can partake in Breast Cancer Awareness Month initiatives

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is in full swing this October 2021.

The most common form of cancer, about 1 in 8 women are diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime. Though the statistics paint a grim picture, patients stand a good chance of recovery if it is detected. For that, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a health campaign organised worldwide to drive awareness among men and women the importance of early detection and screening, and to raise funds for various causes including research and treatment.

Businesses through their substantial financial means are also channelling their resources into the good cause. Here’s what they are doing throughout the month and how you can participate.

The Pink Dial Project



















Swiss and German watch brands will forward one-off timepieces for a special auction orchestrated to raise funds for research, treatment and wider awareness of the disease, where proceeds will be wholly donated to charity. The Pink Dial Project is created by publications Time+Tide, Fratello, Eye of Jewelry, Revolution, The Rake and joint contributor Eric Ku, to show their solidarity. Confirmed watchmakers include Bvlgari, IWC, MAD, Piaget, Rado, Sinn, TAG Heuer and Zenith.

According to Wei Koh, founder of Revolution, one breast cancer charity each in the US, the UK, Singapore, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Australia, will be selected with proceeds split equally among them. The winners of the auctioned watch may also nominate the charitable organisation of their choice.

More info here

Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign

The skincare and cosmetics giant whose portfolio of brands include Clinique and Bobbi Brown beloved worldwide has curated specially designed Pink Ribbon products where some of the sales proceeds go towards Breast Cancer Welfare Association, Malaysia; Cancer Research Malaysia; College of Radiology, Malaysia; and National Cancer Society Malaysia, throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021. Not only do these products make you feel good while you do good, they also make you look good.

The Pink Ribbon Products are:

Estée Lauder Limited Edition Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex 50ml with Pink Ribbon Sleeve

20% of the RM450 retail price for the next-generation Advanced Night Repair serum blessed with Fast Visible Repair and Youth-Generating Power will be donated to selected breast cancer beneficiaries. The product is available exclusively at selected Estée Lauder stores and the official online store from 1 October 2021.

Shop now

Clinique Limited-Edition Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+

50% of the RM210 retail price for the dermatologist-developed moisturising lotion, suitable for very dry to dry or dry combination skin types, will go towards selected breast cancer beneficiaries. The product is available exclusively at selected Clinique stores and the official online store from 1 October 2021.

Shop now

Bobbi Brown Powerful Pinks Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss Duo

20% of the RM145 retail price for the limited-edition duo of nutrient-rich – but non-sticky – high-shine glosses, offered in two flattering shades – Love Letter and New Romantic – will benefit selected breast cancer beneficiaries in Malaysia. The product is available exclusively at selected Bobbi Brown stores and LazMall from 1 October 2021.

Shop now

Davines #elevateyourlife

Hair care brand Davines commits to donating RM2 for every product sold on its website and every Elevating Treatment done at Davines Partner Salons. The proceeds will benefit Breast Cancer Welfare Association, an organisation founded to provide peer support for women with breast cancer. Partnering with Columbia Asia Hospitals, to facilitate early detection by making mammograms more accessible, Davines will offer an e-voucher for every purchase.

A champion of sustainability, Davines products including hair mask, massage oil, shampoo and fragrance prioritise natural and biodegradable ingredients to ensure any adverse impact on the environment is kept to a minimum.

Access the website here

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero and feature images by Rado. All images courtesy of respective brands