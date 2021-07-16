How to deal with generation gaps and emotional needs at work

Bosses are obsessed about quantifiable impact – how much of your output can be translated into revenue by the hour and so on. But have they overlooked that by addressing individual elements such as generation gaps and emotional needs at work, it could lead to better productivity?

Emotion seems to be a heinous word that has no place in the work environment. Show anything less than a poker face is as though you have already been dealt an unfavourable deck of cards by the croupier. The inability to inhibit outwardly emotions is a sign of weakness bound to be scorned or worse exploited. Endure in silence you must.

Over time as pressure compounds, eventually reaching the tipping point where the lid can no longer contain the resentment, frustration piling up within, you slip in a resignation letter in an admission of defeat, and looms a painful exit.

Nen Lin Soo, founder of Shenenigains (Photo: her own)

Must emotion be loathed and decried with such disdain? Nen Lin Soo, a personal coach and founder of personal growth platform Shenenigains, sheds light on emotional needs at work and what organisations can undertake to take care of employees’ psychological wellbeing.

“A common occurrence I see in company cultures is that employees are discouraged to show their emotions, for fear that they will appear weak and unprofessional,” she says.

“However, there is a clear distinction between one, expressing your emotional needs at work to help you be a productive employee or co-worker, and two, expressing yourself emotionally in a way that negatively impacts the wellbeing of those that work with you.”

To recognise there are a multitude of factors influencing an employee’s mental wellbeing, Nen says, conductive systems must be put in place to encourage the act of speaking out without fear of retribution. She cites her current employer, Forest Interactive, as an example.

At the telecommunications company, staff can make an appointment for a confidential one-to-one session with the People Operations department to openly address any issue they may be facing. A consultation form is offered to employees, ensuring that they don’t have to go through immediate supervisors and circumventing the possibility of reprisals.

To foster team spirit, large organisations often have a framework in place for departments to organise team building and some even go as far as employing in-house counsellors. “One of the biggest factors of making initiatives like this a success is that these initiatives need to be built on a culture of flexibility,” Nen explains.

(Photo: Annie Spratt on Unsplash)

What does she mean by flexibility? It means by not making these activities mandatory as participation is more often than not compulsory. How do organisations then ensure attendance?

“But if that’s a worry the organisation has, then they have to address the bigger problem,” Nen says. “They need to be reassessing everyday team dynamics and hearing out their own employees – understand why being around their co-workers is not a desired activity, what about the programme that doesn’t drive excitement, etc.

“Some organisations fail to recognise the compounding impact of occurrences that affect an employee’s emotional wellbeing.”

A survey is a helpful tool which can be used to gauge employees’ needs and what they feel are lacking. Nen draws parallels between customer experience and employee experience. “This means getting feedback from your employees, listening to their suggestions and making the necessary changes, and organising events that actually make both you and your employees happy.”