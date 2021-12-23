Join these Malaysian fashion designers in their efforts to help flood victims

Help is pouring in for flood victims in Malaysia.

The devastating floods that hit Malaysia on Saturday, December 18 has claimed 37 lives so far, and displaced an estimated 70,000 people. At least 10 people are still missing ever since the once-in-a-century event hit over the weekend with heavy rains and flash floods. In Shah Alam, many were left stranded in their homes for days without food or electricity while waiting for help to come.

Good samaritans and volunteers have come together to raise funds, donate necessities, and help those stranded or displaced. The entire devastating impact of the floods remain to be seen as thousands of homes are left in ruins with personal belongings completely destroyed.

Malaysian fashion designers and brands are also offering support by reaching out to their followers for aid or heading to ground level to help those affected. If you’re able to do so, please join them by volunteering your help or contributing in any way you can to help the flood victims.

Fashion designers and brands who are actively helping flood victims in Malaysia:

Khoon Hooi

Between December 23 and December 31, in light of the ongoing flooding crises that erupted across Malaysia, local fashion designer Khoon Hooi is initiating a flood relief online sale to aid affected communities nationwide. Not only will the funds collected be doubled up by the label itself, but 100% of the proceeds will go to Mercy Malaysia.

Lifestyle items, such as face masks, headbands, bucket hats, yoga bags and turbans that range from RM25, RM50, RM100 and RM150 will be available for sale online.

Visit the website to participate.

Melinda Looi

Established fashion designer Melinda Looi and president of the Malaysian Official Designers Association has put out an appeal on her Instagram asking for donations for certain items.

Working closely with the Red Crescent Society, she is appealing for donations – whether in cash or items like masks, sanitisers, diapers, dry food, blankets and more.

If you’d like to join her cause, please drop off the items at the Red Crescent Centre at Jalan Wisma Putra, Kampung Attap, 50460 Kuala Lumpur, or bank in donations to Red Crescent at Maybank Red Crescent Society at 5144 2210 2657.

Nelissa Hilman

Nelissa Hilman, a homegrown footwear brand, is also reaching out to its social media following to collect donations for the flood victims. The team has been volunteering at Subang Bestari and has appealed for more items. Please visit the Instagram page to find out how you can contribute.

Mimpikita

Mimpikita, Malaysian contemporary fashion brand, is also raising donations through its Flood Relief initiative. They are calling for contributions to raise funds to purchase essential items to those affected. In another post, they’ve also stated that they will be donating a portion of their sales to selected organisations. Get in touch on their Instagram to assist in their initiative.

Hero and feature images by Arif Kartono/AFP. The story first appeared on Prestige Malaysia