No more walk-in for Covid-19 booster shots at offsite PPVs

Now that offsite PPVs scattered around the Klang Valley are prohibiting walk-ins for booster shots, you should really secure an appointment.

Under the looming spectre of Omicron, thousands braved the snaking lines across several PPVs in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya and Subang Jaya for a chance to top up on their 2-shot vaccines. There were multiple reports of people showing up for their booster shots sans appointments, in the hope of securing their third doses of vaccine, at Paradigm Mall, Subang Parade and other PPVs dotting the Klang Valley.

The furore led to overcrowding. While some rejoiced at their good fortune, others were left bitterly disappointed after being told the additional reserve of vaccines had been depleted for the day, or the ensuing contradiction and confusion that an appointment was required.

Omicron manifests locally

Originally intended for the elderly and high-risk population, the eligible public are encouraged to get their booster shots. The directive follows the recent permeation of the fast-spreading Omicron Covid-19 variant in the country. On January 4, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin revealed that 58 new cases were detected, of which 54 were imported, while the remaining were locally transmitted. He further warned that “the possibility of Omicron transmitting within the community is high,” as reported by the Malay Mail.

The announcement of the shortening of the interval between the completion of the second dose and the booster from 6 months to 3 months was made on 28 December 2021. “We will be using the age de-escalation approach for those who are 18 years old and above and have received two doses of their jabs, starting from 50 years and above, 40 years and above, and subsequently 18 years and above.

“Adults will receive their booster shots in January and February and we will increase the capacity by opening more PPV and private clinics,” Khairy said in a press conference carried by The Star.

In response to the transpiring chaos, the Health Ministry’s task force ProtectHealth has put an immediate halt to walk-ins at offsite PPVs for the administration of booster shots. It will only be dispensed to those with an appointment on MySejahtera.

No more chancing your luck.

How to secure your booster shot appointment?

As quickly as it vanished, you can still either wait patiently for your turn through MySejahtera, or contact any PPV, or an entrusted private healthcare provider, of your choice to secure an appointment. Other healthcare providers have taken the initiative to facilitate a smoother registration process for the eager.

But I dont recommend you do this unless there is a very good reason. Please take your boosters & follow the appts! For walk-in registration @thomsonhosp_kd go to https://t.co/Vp8EjJImTI. — Nadiah Wan (@lapetitemaligne) December 30, 2021

Please note that by completing the form is not a guarantee of an appointment. You are still required to observe the MySejahtera app for the confirmation of the appointment. To avoid duplication and further complication, register only with one PPV.

