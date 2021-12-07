Take the ‘Time to Walk’ with Prince William on Apple Fitness+

His Royal Highness Prince William advocates mental health as he joins a list of the world’s most influential and interesting people including Naomi Campbell, Randall Park, Dolly Parton and more, on the latest episode of Time to Walk, available exclusively on Apple Fitness+.

Prince William is the latest addition to an amazing gamut of guests on Time to Walk, an exciting experiential feature introduced to Apple Fitness+ recently. This episode marks the closing of the second season with a special holiday episode that will be released on December 6.

What’s interesting to know is that the Duke of Cambridge is teaming up with Apple for the first time to not only promote mental health, but also as an act of charity — he’s not getting paid. Instead, the tech giant will channel a five-figure donation to three charities chosen by the prince himself, in light of Christmas to aid those in need. The organisations include Shout, the text helpline service developed by the prince’s Royal Foundation; Crisis Text Line, which offers the same service but globally; and the Australian charity Lifeline, which assists in crisis support for those in emotional distress.

What is Time to Walk?

Time to Walk is an inspiring audio experience on Apple Watch for Fitness+ subscribers designed to encourage people to walk more often and reap the benefits from one of the healthiest activities. In his Time to Walk episode, Prince William talks about the importance of keeping mentally fit. He also reflects on a lighthearted moment when he was drawn out of his comfort zone, the value of listening as a way to empower others, and an experience that led him to prioritise mental health. Don’t miss out as he shares intimate never-heard-before personal anecdotes, reminiscences and photos.

Time to Walk invites users to immerse themselves in a walk alongside some of the world’s most influential and interesting people as they share stories, photos, and music. Each episode, ranging from 25 to 40 minutes, is recorded while the guest walks outside or in locations that are meaningful to them, and includes their reflections on lessons learned, meaningful memories, thoughts on purpose and gratitude, moments of levity, and thought-provoking topics.

Prince William will close the second season of Time to Walk. Throughout the two seasons, featured guests have included Dolly Parton, Anthony Joshua, Randall Park, Jane Fonda, Camila Cabello, Kurt Fearnley, Naomi Campbell, Draymond Green, Bebe Rexha, Min Jin Lee, Shawn Mendes, Stephen Fry, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Kesha, and more.

How to Enjoy Time to Walk

All Time to Walk episodes are available in the Workout app on Apple Watch with a Fitness+ subscription. Fitness+ subscribers can enjoy the episodes anytime, anywhere, with an Apple Watch and AirPods, or other Bluetooth-enabled headphones. For Apple Watch customers who use a wheelchair, Time to Walk becomes Time to Walk or Push, and it automatically starts an Outdoor Wheelchair Walk Pace workout.

ICYMI, Fitness+ is already available in Malaysia, and is free for a month for Apple Watch owners, or free for three months with the purchase of a new Apple Watch.

Three special audio airings of Prince William’s Time to Walk episode, featuring stories and music only, will stream for free on Apple Music 1, the flagship global radio station on Apple Music. The episode featuring Prince William will be available anytime to Fitness+ subscribers and for free as a special airing on Apple Music 1 starting 6 December 2021.

More information is available at apple.com/apple-fitness-plus.