Signature Market’s founders John Cheng and Edwin Wang share their 7-year journey

Malaysia’s fastest-growing wellness brand, Signature Market, is dedicating their 7th birthday to celebrating their team and the community around them. We speak with founders John Cheng and Edwin Wang on the brand’s journey so far.

Signature Market has long been a household name as Malaysia’s top FMCG wellness brand, having made a mark all across Southeast Asia. Since its inception 7 years ago, Signature Market has brought the best natural products at accessible prices to encourage consumers to live healthier, well-balanced lifestyles.

“It has become more than just a health food company — it’s a platform for our team to expand their creativity, and a place for the community to find healthier food and lifestyle options at accessible prices,” says John Cheng, COO and co-founder of Signature Market. “We owe our success to those who have helped lift us up and built us to become stronger.”

The brand has always focused on the importance of elevating the lives of its team members and communities around them. Behind Signature Market’s achievements stands a team of passionate and creative young professionals who have dedicated themselves to crafting new products that empower its consumers.

As we celebrate their milestones, John and Edwin talk about the brand and how far it has come to get to where it is today.