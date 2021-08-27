The best child-friendly face masks you can buy that offer ample Covid protection

With schools reopening soon, protect your little ones with the best child-friendly face masks designed especially for them.

Research shows despite children being less susceptible to Covid-19, they can still be a reservoir and a conduit for the SARS-CoV-2 virus by transmitting it onto other people. This means if children aren’t masked up, they risk catching the virus and infecting others in their immediate orbits and households, putting family members at risk.

To prevent your children, or nieces and nephews, from potential illnesses, try these child-friendly face masks that are designed ergonomically to suit their cherubic facial features.

Did you know that the virus causing Covid-19 measures approximately 0.125μm? However, it doesn’t mean that the virus can’t be blocked by face masks designed to filter out or ensnare particles the size of 0.3μm. According to a USA Today report, the virus doesn’t exist on its own but is always bonded to something larger such as aerosols, which will be collected by face masks.

In addition, face masks feature a multi-layer composition which deters the virus from passing through. Moreover, the virus doesn’t travel in a linear motion – it is erratic – further preventing it from infiltrating the respiratory system.

For your children’s needs, we round up several child-friendly face masks of various price points for your consideration.

Uniqlo AIRism

Though not specifically designed for children, Uniqlo AIRism is available in multiple sizes from small to extra-large. Chances are there is one that will provide a snug fit while breathable. The brand recommends small for children. Even though the mask is washable and can be repeatedly used, its composition filters out up to 99% of particles including bacteria and pollen.

A pack of 3 is priced at RM39.90.

Shop

Oura Air Mask Jr 2.0

American brand Oura has finally landed on our shores. Designed ergonomically to suit children’s delicate features while offering self-sterilisation, the Air Mask Jr 2.0 is lab-tested and proven to filter out 90% and above bacterial, viral and other particles. Washable and reusable, the efficacy of self-sterilisation remains the same even after hundreds of washes. Not to mention, it comes in 3 sizes for children across ages.

A single mask is priced at RM135.

Shop

Airinum Lite Air Mask

Offered in 4 sizes, the most diminutive of which is extra-small, the washable Lite Air Mask is made especially for repeated use. Fitted with a 5-layer filter with a KN95 certification, the mask is tested and certified in Sweden. It offers 98% protection rate against particles down to the size of 0.3μm and 99.99% against pm2.5 pollution. The self-sterilisation technology ensures a 99% reduction of viruses on the material within two hours.

A single mask is priced at RM199.

Shop

Enro Youth

Highly rated by the New York Times, the self-explanatory Enro Youth mask targets youth and children with an adjustable design. Available in a multitude of designs from colour blocks, vibrant prints and camouflage patterns, the mask is underpinned by the pm 0.1 filter which blocks out over 98% of 0.1μm particles even after a century of washes. It is offered in XXS, XS and small.

A single mask is priced from RM71.

Shop

Puma Youth

Recommended for children between 7 and 12 years old, this 5-layer reusable mask by Puma features multi-material construction. The outer layer of the mask is made of combed cotton with hydrophobic finish, while the middle layers feature melt-blown and non-woven fabric. The result is a mask that can repel 90% particles over 0.3μm.

A set of two is priced at RM39.

Shop

______________________________________________________________________________________________

All images by respective brands