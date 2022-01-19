Home > Living > Wellness > The latest SOPs for Chinese New Year 2022 celebrations
19 Jan 2022 04:51 PM

Justin Ng
Digital Content Director, Kuala Lumpur
Stay abreast on the SOPs for Chinese New Year 2022.

The previous Chinese New Year was unforgettable for all the wrong reasons. Families had to be kept apart due to stringent travel restrictions where traversing district/state borders was prohibited. Parents and offspring were unable to converge for reunion dinners. There was no dining out, no visiting friends and no open houses. Even Chinese temples which in otherwise normal times where thousands of well-wishers would descend to seek favorable fortune were deserted. This year, however, things are looking brighter with certain festive activities permissible. What are the dos and the don’ts? 

What are the SOPs for Chinese New Year 2022? 

According to National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique, prayers on February 1 and 2 are allowed, subject to the SOPs outlined in the Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan. 

Celebrations on the 9th day of Chinese New Year, to commemorate the birthday of the Jade Emperor, are allowed. 

Special prayers for Chap Goh Meh on February 15 also green lighted. 

Open houses aren’t permitted. However, Chinese New Year receptions can be carried out. “While open houses cannot be held, Chinese New Year receptions can be held but by invitation only. The reception cannot be held in multiple sessions and is not open to the public,” says Halimah, as reported by The Star

Citing Malay Mail, “Chinese New Year banquets are permitted only to those who have received invitations,” she says.  

Existing SOPs must be observed. Guests must be fully vaccinated, check in via MySejahtera, and have their temperatures measured. 

Lion dances can be performed and are subject to the SOPs set out for the creative industry. 

Chinese New Year 2022 SOPs

Hero and feature images by Rumman Amin on Unsplash

Justin Ng
Digital Content Director, Kuala Lumpur
