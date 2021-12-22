These good Samaritans are helping flood victims and how you can volunteer

More than ever victims of the recent floods ravaging Malaysia need your help.

Outpouring of support from the community, bound by collective empathy and generosity, to the hapless soul in times of desperate needs post-floods is proof positive Malaysians share a perpetual communal spirit, one that is also resilient.

As of 21 December 2021, 27 people have lost their lives in one of the greatest natural disasters striking the nation. Approximately 70,000 others have been displaced by the devastating one-in-a-hundred-year rain brought upon by a tropical depression. A total of 210 areas scattered across the country were submerged, with inhabitants trapped by rising flood water.

Roads were swamped. Supplies including food and clean drinking water were inaccessible. Victims experienced hunger and the cold, while water and electricity supply were also interrupted. Many of whom have lost their homes, electrical appliances, furniture and vehicles. Small enterprises endure severe monetary losses. The dire situation is further exacerbated by the persistent pandemic where a vast number of people have little income and savings to restore their lives. They are left to pick up the pieces.

In a powerful display of solidarity, good Samaritans are offering their support through donation drives and mobilising a range of kind acts to help ease the victims’ heavy burden in their bid to return to normalcy.

Where can you find free services offered to victims of recent floods in Malaysia?

Here’s how you can play your part and volunteer:

Hero and feature images by Afif Abd Halim/ NurPhoto / Getty Images