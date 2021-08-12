A competitive bikini fitness model shares her valuable tips on getting started in working out.

If you have the seed planted in your mind to get into working out but are yet to carry it out, there are some details that you should be aware of that will make a huge difference in whether you manage to go the distance in achieving your objective or call it quits after several sessions.

As a fitness instructor who partakes in fitness competitions, I am frequently quizzed by prospective trainees or even friends and acquaintances on aspects related to working out – what type of exercises should I go for? Do you work out because of vanity? I loathe stretching, can I skip that? Should I gulp down a gallon of protein shakes after working out? – and so on.

I think it is a good idea for me to dispel and correct some misconceptions. To get started, you have to understand your motivation and your ultimate goal. And yeah, about the necessity of protein shakes. Find out below my tips on getting started in working out.