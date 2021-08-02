Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Nike’s first performance mask finally makes its debut

It’s been two years in the making, but Nike is finally satisfied with its first-ever performance face mask.

To reiterate the fact that it was very confident of its latest pandemic-spurred accessory, the sportswear giant even outfitted the athletes from Team USA with the futuristic piece at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

We’re talking about the Nike Venturer, and it just might be your answer to exercising with face masks without feeling like death when gyms fully reopen again.

Designed for optimal breathability during workouts without sacrificing on safety, the mask design is inspired by origami and is crafted from layers of mesh. Two strap options are available here — one over the ear and another around the head or neck — to ensure a secure fit when moving. There’s also an adjustable nose wire and chin padding for better comfort and fit.

The Nike Venturer might look like something that Mortal Kombat’s Sub-Zero or Batman’s Bane would be proud of, but we’ll take anything that can make exercising with face masks more bearable. Expect solid protection, but not as much as an N95 can offer. The reusable accessory will also be machine washable, which translates to extra convenience for you.

At US$60 (approx. RM254), the masks are way pricier than alternatives by other sportswear counterparts. Nike hasn’t revealed launch dates for this face mask but it’s set to be available to the public soon. Stay tuned here for more updates.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore