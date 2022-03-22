A horoscope tarot reading for the week of March 21–March 27, 2022

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. As does the March 2022 horoscope.

The full moon of Holi has passed! Winter is officially over, and spring has arrived. The tropical zodiac has completed a circle, and a new astrological year begins in the sign of Aries – signifying a powerful time to start things off on a fresh and empowering note. Even though the sidereal constellations show the sun still being in Pisces, the Earth is ready to start afresh with the fiery vigour of Aries energy. The stars have powerful messages for us that have been lovingly divined by the Tarot to help you start this tropical new year on an amazing note.

21 till 27 March 2022 horoscope for all zodiac signs

Aries 21–27 March 2022 Horoscope

This week, perhaps it’s time to bury the proverbial hatchet. This is a week where, ‘The Universe’, wants you to remember that holding onto grudges, and prolonging feuds and quarrels will only create more pain and trauma. This is the beginning of your season, and thus, it’s so important to start on a fresh note that is cut off from all the negativity of the past. It’s never easy to truly forgive – especially ourselves – but it’s important to take the first step and call for a much-needed truce. After all, there’s enough chaos in the world right now, why carry more of it with us? No one really wins in an ego battle.

In the realm of your professional life, remember that we don’t have to take our natural competitive spirit to unhealthy depths. Rather than competing with others to one-up them, focus more on bettering yourself and enhancing your skills. Take steps to heal conflicting professional relationships.

In the realm of your personal life, you need to remember that there’s nothing to be gained when we fight those we love. Remember, you’re on the same team. Understand that your temper can strain even your closest relationships when taken too far. Words do hurt, and sometimes can never be taken back. However, an apology can work miracles too.

Taurus 21–27 March 2022 Horoscope

Boredom is a normal and valid emotion, however, sometimes it can lead us down destructive paths if it’s not kept in check. Many times we can get so emotionally overwhelmed by life that we only seem to focus on things that appear to be so blasé. When that happens, we are blind to the numerous exciting opportunities that are awaiting us. Thus, this is a week where you have to take a pro-active step towards getting out of boring ruts and routines that aren’t allowing you to grow and develop in any way. ‘The Universe’ has success for you, but it needs you to give yourself a big ‘shake’ and shift your focus away from the banal.

In the realm of your professional life, this is a powerful week for you to actively seek opportunities where you can not only showcase your skills better but also feel positively challenged in order to grow. Don’t be afraid to take on more responsibilities in the process. Your eagerness to do more will definitely make you shine in the eyes of superiors.

In the realm of your personal life, don’t take your relationships for granted – romantic, platonic, and even familial. Doing so will only create resentment on both ends, and cause them to evolve with time. Take time to talk and heal rifts even before they become apparent. As much as they may love you – they can’t read your mind. Express Yourself!

Gemini 21–27 March 2022 Horoscope

This is a week where you need to remember that at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what others think or feel about you. The way you view yourself and the manner in which you accept your life and ‘reality’ at present is what can alter the course of your destiny. People will say anything about you – that’s what they do. The question is, do you want to give them that much power that you succumb to their image of you – or is your own self-image strong enough to not only overpower their judgment but also enable you to navigate through life happily? The answer to that can perhaps be a life-changing one.

In the realm of your professional life, you must remember that all professional rivalries are a reflection of the insecurities of others – not your own worth. Do not succumb to toxic professional nemeses that spend so much energy to bring you down. Just own your light, and let your work speak for itself.

In the realm of your personal life, your motto this week it comes from a famous quote by fellow Gemini, Marilyn Monroe – “If you can’t handle me at my worst, then you sure as hell don’t deserve me at my best.” This applies to friendships, lovers (even potential ones), and family members. You can never please everyone on a twenty-four-seven basis – and neither should you have to. Anyone who expects that out of you is toxic, and you don’t have time for that!

Cancer 21–27 March 2022 Horoscope

Sometimes, just knowing the truth of the situation at hand can be incredibly empowering. If you’re able to keep an open mind, and view the situation at hand without any personal biases, not only will the truth set you free, but it’ll allow you to accept life for what it is, and move on forward with success. Yes, the truth can be a deadly double-edged sword that can be a harsh ‘wake-up call’, but it is the most powerful weapon ‘The Universe’ can give us that can help us defeat the demons of deception, delusion, and doubt. The road ahead may be a long one, but knowing the truth can help us navigate through it all the more easily.

In the realm of your professional life, this is time to stick firmly to your ethics and principles. Deviating from them in any way – even in the slightest – will only create more unwanted chaos and confusion. As long as your conscience is clean, no one will be able to pull a number on you.

In the realm of your personal life, please do not shy away from speaking your truth. It’s about time that they not only heard you, but understood, and accepted all that you have to say. Your heart and soul want you to express their needs without any filters or restrictions of any kind with crystal clarity. Doing so can perhaps be the biggest act of self-love that you could ever do for yourself.

Leo 21–27 March 2022 Horoscope

Dear Leo, petty behaviour of any kind has no place in your kingdom – especially if it’s coming from you (even mighty royals have their moments of weakness). This is a week where you need to hold not just yourself, but also those around you, to high standards of behaviour. Doing so may seem harsh, but allowing our behaviour to slide down unsavoury depths is an act of harm against our self-respect. Allowing the behaviour of others to do so, is giving them permission to devalue us. Thus, by maintaining high levels of integrity with ourselves, and expecting others to do so will only develop greater levels of self-respect and respect from and for others.

In the professional realm, do not take nonsense from others, as well as, do not allow yourself to slack off for whatever reason. Excuses are basically us telling the world that we don’t have enough self-worth to handle responsibilities. Thus, do not accept them from anyone – especially yourself. After all, you’re a lion/ness – not a hyena!

In the realm of your personal life, once again, I repeat, do not allow or accept petty behaviour from anyone – especially yourself. Life is too short to tolerate this kind of disrespect, especially if it’s coming from within. Sometimes, we just need to hold ourselves to higher standards for our own betterment. However, just remember, there’s a fine line, and falling off a moral high horse can cause injuries.

Virgo 21–27 March 2022 Horoscope

The theme of this week is ‘self-sufficiency’. Though let’s face it, you are pretty good at being self-sufficient when time demands it. However, this is more about learning how to find your own sense of self-worth without relying on the approval of others. No one is responsible for our own self-esteem, except us. The sooner we accept that, the sooner we’ll be liberated from the shackles of self-doubt, self-criticism, and the anxiety that they come along with. Knowing that you’re worthy of good things in all areas of your life will only empower you to manifest a world where that becomes a reality.

In the professional realm, it’s important that you know your worth, and ensure that others know it too. This way you will be able to draw strong boundaries that others will respect and wouldn’t ever dare to violate. If starting something new of your own has been on your mind – explore the possibilities to the max.

In the realm of your personal life, it’s vital that you remember that at the end of the day, happiness lies in your own hands. No one can, nor should they have the power to make you feel differently about yourself. If they’re able to do so, that means you’ve given them permission to cross you by surrendering (and perhaps even abandoning) the power of your self-worth. Your self-worth is your birthright. Don’t give it away – take it back! And cherish it!

Libra 21–27 March 2022 Horoscope

Letting go can be the hardest thing we can ever do. Especially when it seems that we’re so entangled in the situation – even if we’re the ones who spun the complex web in the first place. However, letting go will prevent us from being entrapped in toxic situations. Yes, it can be so disheartening when our expectations are let down – however, by holding on tightly, we can’t change things for the better. We might even make things worse. Thus, not only can letting go be incredibly healing, but it can also be the greatest act of self-love we can ever do for ourselves. Hence, make like Disney’s Elsa, and let it go!

In the professional realm, it’s important you remember that at the end of the day, even though you work for a living, you’re not anyone’s slave, and thus you do not need to bend over backwards to fulfil unrealistic demands. No carrot is worth enduring the beatings of a stick, and no superior that respects you will use the carrot-stick approach.

In the realm of your personal life, always remember that if someone is causing you to second guess yourself, doubt your worth, make you feel bad for expressing genuine concerns, or brush off your questions as if they’re trivial – they’re not worthy of your time and energy. True, those who make active changes when you point out how they make you feel – keep them. Those who refuse to do so and continue behaving the same way – well, you know what to do.

Scorpio 21–27 March 2022 Horoscope

This is a week for you to hustle. ‘The Universe’ wants you to use every skill, every resource, and everything in your bag of tricks. A surge of opportunities are coming your way, and you do not have to be shy at all – grab onto as many as your heart desires. If you’re feeling bold enough – grab them all! Don’t worry about being too overwhelmed by them. You have the skills and the abilities to multitask efficiently, thus reaping multiple benefits from them. This isn’t the week for you to sit idle – ‘The Universe’ wants you to get up on your feet and move swiftly. Take full advantage of this surge of powerful energy headed your way.

In the professional realm, don’t think – do! Do not allow the limited minds of others to prevent you from being the best that you can be. Be bold enough to ask for more – you’re clearly worth it in every which way! Be open to learning new things for they’ll help accelerate your career growth.

In the realm of your personal life, remember that while you’re out hustling away, there are people who genuinely care about you. Make sure that not only do you acknowledge them, but give them love and gratitude in return. Ignoring them will only rob your heart of the enrichment their love provides. Honour those who genuinely love you. They’re willing to go to the ends of the earth for you!

Sagittarius 21–27 March 2022 Horoscope

This is a powerful time to plant seeds for the long run. ‘The Universe’ is sending energy to support long-term plans, as well as, giving you the ability to build a future life that’s in alignment with your greater dreams. As tempting as it may be to rush right in, take your time. After all, building a future takes an immense amount of planning and care, and it’s important that you are able to make provisions for anything and everything – especially the unexpected. It is your future life, after all, thus, take pride in it and give yourself ample time. Always remember, your free will is a gift from the divine. Use it well!

In the professional realm, ask yourself whether you’re on the right path that’ll help you manifest your dream life. If yes, then what can you do to help accelerate the manifestation. If no, then what are the changes you need to make in order to manifest that ideal life. Answering these questions can have quite a transformative effect on your life. Take your time!

In the realm of your personal life, it’s time to get serious about your future. For those in relationships, it’s important to see whether this is the person with which you wish to take it to the next level. If they aren’t, then why are they still a part of your life. For those who are single, it’s best you focus more on building your career. The Universe will send a special someone when you’re more settled (in more ways than one).

Capricorn 21–27 March 2022 Horoscope

Don’t be afraid to shine, Capricorn! The world needs your light more than ever! To shine doesn’t mean that you have to do daring feats for applause – not at all! Sometimes, it just means to be a source of hope for someone. The simplest way in doing so is just to be there by their side, and listen. You don’t even need to offer guidance (unless asked), nor do you need to provide solutions. Just simply listening with empathy can be the most powerful form of healing you can do for another. Just remember though, you are human, and you need rest – thus, as much as your light helps others – keep enough for yourself so that you can live comfortably.

In the professional realm, don’t be afraid to talk about your achievements – god knows you have plenty! But sometimes, it’s important to not only remind others but also yourself of all that you’ve accomplished. Keep a keen ear on the door – information is currency, and you may become privy to precious intel. Make the best use of it.

In the realm of your personal life, just be there for those in your life. You have no idea how powerful your presence can be for your loved ones. Just the act of ‘being there’, can mean the world for those who love you. However, it is also important for you to remember that love goes both ways. Are they being present for you too?

Aquarius 21–27 March 2022 Horoscope

This is a week to focus on ‘family’. Be it the family you’re born into, the family you marry into, or even the family of love comprised of close friends and comrades. After all, you know very well that blood isn’t the only thing that makes someone ‘family’. This is a powerful time where not only can you heal potential rifts and past hurts, but also one where you can strengthen frail bonds, and develop a more empowering support system. You may also discover surprising things about members of your various families, which in turn will reveal startling revelations about yourself. Be open to them, and accept them – they’ll help you evolve and become a better version of yourself.

In the professional realm, beyond just striking a healthy work/life balance, it’s important for you to nurture your professional network. After all, in this day and age, a powerful network can make or break our ambitions. Make sure that these relationships are built on authenticity and trust, and in turn, you’ll have powerful allies that’ll help you no matter what.

In the realm of your personal life, cherish those in your life who genuinely love you, rather than those who are just in it for a good laugh or two. Value yourself enough to know who truly are there for you, and who are just there for the fun ride and have no problem getting off when their stop arrives. This is a powerful time to nurture and build upon our relationships. Strong foundations make strong homes, that’ll house strong families – with strong hearts and souls.

Pisces 21–27 March 2022 Horoscope

This week, remember that no one has the right to take advantage of your kindness. Just because you’re empathetic, doesn’t mean others can walk all over you. You are worthy of respect and honour, and if someone refuses to believe it, then off with their heads (metaphorically of course). Do not be afraid of being ruthless. Sometimes we have to be in order to protect our authority. However, make sure you’re doing it for ethical reasons, instead of fulfilling the myopic needs of the ego. An iron fist sometimes needs a velvet glove to make things happen without negatively damaging relationships. Just make sure your sword is sharpened and visible to those you deal with.

In the professional realm, do not accept nonsense from others. Do not accept toxic behaviour of any kind. The more you do it, the more people will take you for granted and disregard your worth. Stand up for yourself, and do not be afraid to let yourself be heard loudly and clearly. You deserve respect – but remember, it has to be earned, not enforced.

In the realm of your personal life, sometimes we need to be harsh with the people we love for their own good – especially if they’re violating your boundaries, causing harm to you, as well as, to themselves. Tough love can sometimes rub others the wrong way in the short run. However, if it’s given from a place of authentic love, they’ll understand its value in the wrong run, and even thank you for giving it. Be sure to give yourself ample ‘tough love’ when you need it. It can sometimes be the best medicine.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India