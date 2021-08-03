What do asymptomatic Covid-19 infections really mean for you and me?

It all appears so normal until it is affirmed positive after a simple test – meet the silent and invisible asymptomatic Covid-19 infections.

Individuals contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus don’t develop fever, cough and shortness of breath. It seems the typical alarm bell which we are educated about of Covid-19 infections no longer rings true – and the threat to containing the spread lies with us who have been unknowingly infected and thus carrying and propagating the virus.

Asymptomatic Covid-19 infections which affected only a segment of society during the onset of the pandemic now make up the majority of new cases. In fact, in Malaysia, 96.8% of 15,902 new patients reported on July 24, 2021 belonged to categories 1 and 2, which are either asymptomatic and exhibiting mild symptoms. This just shows there is so much yet to be learned about the virus, not to mention the constant mutations which will undoubtedly generate more swells.

Image credit: Unsplash/ United Nations COVID-19 Response

While on the surface, having little to no symptoms may seem better off than having to be hospitalised, the situation remains fluid. During the period of self-isolation, symptoms may manifest. Health may regress quickly rendering patients who are in the less severe category be escalated for enhanced treatment in the hospital. It also doesn’t necessarily mean that those who aren’t as severely affected by the virus are exempted from the same sort of damage the virus is known to cause to our bodies.

Here we dissect what asymptomatic Covid-19 infections actually mean to lay people like you and me.