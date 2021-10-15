A list of places where you can get a breast screening in Kuala Lumpur

It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, or Pink October, and here’s a list of breast screening services in KL.

It’s never too early to get yourself screened and we’re here to tell you why. As stated by the Breast Cancer Foundation, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer affecting women. At least one in 19 Malaysian women is at risk. However, the chances of survival rate are higher, if it’s detected early.

We’re sure you’ve heard of this, but the best way to notice change is by understanding how your breasts usually look and feel. Get in the habit of doing a breast self-examination once a month. The best time to examine your breasts is usually a week after your menstrual.

Suppose you notice a lump or swelling — in the breast, upper chest or armpit. Perhaps a change in colour (red or inflamed) around the nipple and more? Don’t panic. Instead, make an appointment with these hospitals and organisations in KL for a breast screening.

Here’s where you can get a breast screening in KL:

National Cancer Society Malaysia

3D Mammogram with pap smear: RM250

3D Mammogram with ultrasound: RM370

Ultrasound with clinical breast examination: RM150

To make an appointment, call 03-2698-7351 or email chsc@cancer.org.my

KPJ Damansara

3D Mammogram + Ultrasound: RM300

For more information, call 03 -7718-1000 (ext 2012)

KPJ Ampang Puteri

3D Mammogram: RM150

Breast Ultrasound: RM150

3D Mammogram + Breast Ultrasound: RM288

The promotion is valid until 15 November 2021. For more information, call 016-428-1488 or check out the website.

Subang Jaya Medical Care

3D Mammogram: RM310 (valid from 1 – 31 October 2021)

For more information, call 03-5639-1212

Sunway Medical Velocity

Breast Ultrasound: RM148

3d Mammogram with Tomosynthesis: RM198

Breast Ultrasound + 3D Mammogram with Tomosynthesis: RM288

For more information, call 03-9772-9229. Check out other health screening packages here.

Pantai Hospital

Mammogram: RM180

Mammogran + Ultrasound: RM280

Mammogram + Ultrasound + Breast Surgeon Consultation: RM440

For more information, call 03-2296-0837

Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur

Ultrasound breast: RM250

2D Mammgram: RM280

3D Mammogram: RM380

This promotion is valid until 30 November 2021. To make an appointment, call 03-4141-3282/3381

Damai Service Hospital

Mammogram: RM120

Breast Ultrasound: RM120

Mammogram + Breast Ultrasound: RM180

For more information, call 03-4043-4900 (Ext 757)

Prince Court Medical Centre

Ultrasound + 3D Mammogram: RM300

3D Mammogram: RM230

Ultrasound: RM100

For more information, call 03-2160-0888

Ara Damansara Medical Centre

Mammogram: RM283 (promo price: RM198)

Mammogram + Breast Ultrasound: RM516.50 (promo price: RM318)

Mammogram + Pap Smear + Breast Ultrasound: RM616.50 (promo price: RM398)

Breast Ultrasound + Pap Smear: RM329.50 (promo price: RM19)

This promotion is valid until 31 October 2021. To book an appointment, call 03-7839-9249