A list of places where you can get a breast screening in Kuala Lumpur

It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, or Pink October, and here’s a list of breast screening services in KL.
It’s never too early to get yourself screened and we’re here to tell you why. As stated by the Breast Cancer Foundation, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer affecting women. At least one in 19 Malaysian women is at risk. However, the chances of survival rate are higher, if it’s detected early.
We’re sure you’ve heard of this, but the best way to notice change is by understanding how your breasts usually look and feel. Get in the habit of doing a breast self-examination once a month. The best time to examine your breasts is usually a week after your menstrual.
Suppose you notice a lump or swelling — in the breast, upper chest or armpit. Perhaps a change in colour (red or inflamed) around the nipple and more? Don’t panic. Instead, make an appointment with these hospitals and organisations in KL for a breast screening.
Here’s where you can get a breast screening in KL:
National Cancer Society Malaysia
3D Mammogram with pap smear: RM250
3D Mammogram with ultrasound: RM370
Ultrasound with clinical breast examination: RM150
To make an appointment, call 03-2698-7351 or email chsc@cancer.org.my
KPJ Damansara
3D Mammogram + Ultrasound: RM300
For more information, call 03 -7718-1000 (ext 2012)
KPJ Ampang Puteri
3D Mammogram: RM150
Breast Ultrasound: RM150
3D Mammogram + Breast Ultrasound: RM288
The promotion is valid until 15 November 2021. For more information, call 016-428-1488 or check out the website.
Subang Jaya Medical Care
3D Mammogram: RM310 (valid from 1 – 31 October 2021)
For more information, call 03-5639-1212
Sunway Medical Velocity
Breast Ultrasound: RM148
3d Mammogram with Tomosynthesis: RM198
Breast Ultrasound + 3D Mammogram with Tomosynthesis: RM288
For more information, call 03-9772-9229. Check out other health screening packages here.
Pantai Hospital
Mammogram: RM180
Mammogran + Ultrasound: RM280
Mammogram + Ultrasound + Breast Surgeon Consultation: RM440
For more information, call 03-2296-0837
Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur
Ultrasound breast: RM250
2D Mammgram: RM280
3D Mammogram: RM380
This promotion is valid until 30 November 2021. To make an appointment, call 03-4141-3282/3381
Damai Service Hospital
Mammogram: RM120
Breast Ultrasound: RM120
Mammogram + Breast Ultrasound: RM180
For more information, call 03-4043-4900 (Ext 757)
Prince Court Medical Centre
Ultrasound + 3D Mammogram: RM300
3D Mammogram: RM230
Ultrasound: RM100
For more information, call 03-2160-0888
Ara Damansara Medical Centre
Mammogram: RM283 (promo price: RM198)
Mammogram + Breast Ultrasound: RM516.50 (promo price: RM318)
Mammogram + Pap Smear + Breast Ultrasound: RM616.50 (promo price: RM398)
Breast Ultrasound + Pap Smear: RM329.50 (promo price: RM19)
This promotion is valid until 31 October 2021. To book an appointment, call 03-7839-9249