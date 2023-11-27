LSA 100
TheRising Aces
TheTrailblazers
TheDisruptors
TheTastemakers
TheNavigators

Carmen
Rose

Drag Performer

Carmen Rose is a voice to the underrepresented and prosecuted. The Malaysian drag queen has made her mark as a drag performer and a pioneering force in the queer community. One of the visionaries behind Shagrilla, the vibrant party celebrates queer identity and pushes the boundaries of the drag art form. Carmen Rose is more than a drag queen; she’s a symbol of empowerment, artistry, and determination, paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future.

 
Carmen Rose
Meet the Disruptors
Ahirine Ahirudin
Ahirine Ahirudin
Actress & Racer
Alextbh
Alextbh
Musician
Azfar Heri
Azfar Heri
Content Creator
Belle Sisoski
Belle Sisoski
Multi-instrumentalist