Carmen Rose is a voice to the underrepresented and prosecuted. The Malaysian drag queen has made her mark as a drag performer and a pioneering force in the queer community. One of the visionaries behind Shagrilla, the vibrant party celebrates queer identity and pushes the boundaries of the drag art form. Carmen Rose is more than a drag queen; she’s a symbol of empowerment, artistry, and determination, paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future.