Zamaera, the Malaysian female rapper, is making waves with her music and a lasting impact on the music industry. In 2023, she is set to achieve a significant milestone with “Queendom Fest,” Malaysia’s first all-female music festival. With nearly two decades in the entertainment industry, Zamaera recognized the need for more platforms that empower female creatives to showcase their talents. Through “Queendom Fest,” she aims to create a vibrant community, uplifting women and fostering a brighter future for female creatives in Malaysia.