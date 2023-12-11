follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl
Abe
Lim
Standing proud as one the most prominent faces of Malaysia’s environmental movement today, this year saw Abe Lim in her ‘political era’. She represented the MUDA party, taking up a candidacy in urban Bandar Utama for the 2023 Malaysian state elections. Although the battle was short-lived, the experience taught her the importance of being a voice for the nation’s youths — and her advocacy for climate change and environmental issues continue on.