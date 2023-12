Aisha Retno first made her debut as singer-songwriter in the singing competition Vokal Mania back in 2020. She later rose to prominence in the Malaysian music industry after the release of her English-language single, “W.H.U.T” two years later. She was also a contestant on the fourth season of Big Stage, placing third overall, as well as made an appearance in the telemovie Cangkul — which also marked her debut in acting.