Inspired by the likes of Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan, Alton Ang made it his goal to master martial arts at seven years old. He has trained himself for over a decade in the art of wushu, earning the World Junior Championship title as well as performing exceedingly well in the SUKMA Games. Earlier this year, Alton also garnered a bronze medal in daoshu (wushu form where a sword is used as the main element) at the World University Games in Chengdu, China.