Alton
Ang
Inspired by the likes of Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan, Alton Ang made it his goal to master martial arts at seven years old. He has trained himself for over a decade in the art of wushu, earning the World Junior Championship title as well as performing exceedingly well in the SUKMA Games. Earlier this year, Alton also garnered a bronze medal in daoshu (wushu form where a sword is used as the main element) at the World University Games in Chengdu, China.