Daniel
Actor

With his good looks and sweet disposition, it is unsurprising that Daniel Fong often finds himself inclined to the ‘romantic boyfriend’ role. He made his entry into the acting world in various Malay dramas including Lagenda Puteri Qaseh and Do You Love Me, Captain? but he really captured the nation’s attention in his first lead role as the love interest, Thirak, in Bintang. Seeing as his career is on a steady rise, there’s no doubt that there are only bigger things to look forward to for Daniel.

 
