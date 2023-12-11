The four-member group DOLLA comprises Sabronzo, Tabby, Angel and Syasya. Since their first debut single “Dolla Make You Wanna” in 2020, the girls have shaken the local stage with their strong vocals, amazing choreography and snazzy K-pop style. DOLLA has since released a television film documenting their journey into stardom, as well as their first EP, Dolla: Mini Album. Moving forward, DOLLA has big dreams to take on the music scene internationally — as well as a full-length debut album set to release very soon.