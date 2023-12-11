Hakken is synonymous with cosplay royalty at this point. From her flawless portrayal of iconic anime characters such as Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen and Bruno Bucciarati from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure to the video game scene including Zhongli from Genshin Impact, Hakken always gives it their all in every cosplay — earning them almost four million followers on Instagram. This year, Hakken was appointed as Tokyo Tourism Ambassador by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government in Japan — a huge feat for the Malaysian.