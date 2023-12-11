For Jeryl Lee, music is more than just a career — it is her mantra in life and a tool for her personal growth. She first emerged as a household name when she represented Malaysia in the inaugural Sing! China competition back in 2016, and made it all the way to the final stage. Since then, she has released multiple singles as well as collaborated with local musicians. And most recently, Jeryl not only represented the nation yet again in The Next 2023, a new reality TV show in China, but was also crowned champion.