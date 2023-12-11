Malaysian-born and Australian-raised Josh Kua is as accomplished a gentleman as they come: he is an acclaimed violinist, he has dabbled a little in modelling, and he is also a law graduate. But music has been his calling for as long as he can remember — and his artistic agility as well as his creative experimentation know no bounds. Over the past year, Josh dropped his latest single, “ALL A GAME” after a 14-month hiatus to chronicle his relationship with music in the grand scheme of things.