Queenie Ting Kung Ni

Queenie Ting is among the nation’s biggest up-and-coming hopes in athletics. In the 2019 SEA Games, she smashed the national record in the discus throw and became the first Malaysian woman to surpass the 50-metre mark, setting not only a milestone for herself but also for the nation. The 26-year-old now continued to represent Malaysia at the recent Hangzhou Asian Games. And despite the outcome, Queenie’s spirit is unyielding; she has her sights set on the Olympics next.