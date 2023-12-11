LSA 100
Queenie
Ting
Kung
Ni

National Athlete

Queenie Ting is among the nation’s biggest up-and-coming hopes in athletics. In the 2019 SEA Games, she smashed the national record in the discus throw and became the first Malaysian woman to surpass the 50-metre mark, setting not only a milestone for herself but also for the nation. The 26-year-old now continued to represent Malaysia at the recent Hangzhou Asian Games. And despite the outcome, Queenie’s spirit is unyielding; she has her sights set on the Olympics next.

 
