LSA 100
TheRising Aces
TheTrailblazers
TheDisruptors
TheTastemakers
TheNavigators

Model

Ridzman Zidaine first garnered attention when he made headlines last year, as the first-ever Malay model to grace the runway of the most prestigious fashion week in the world, Paris Fashion Week. On top of that, Ridzman has also walked for some of the most world-famous luxury labels, including Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Zegna and Issey Miyaki. Since his debut, he has continued to shine in many fashion shows, including most recently opening for the Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall show in Hong Kong.

 
Abe Lim
Abe Lim
Environmental Activist
Aisha Retno
Aisha Retno
Singer
Alton Ang
Alton Ang
National Athlete
Ashley Lau
Ashley Lau
DJ & Tattoo Artist