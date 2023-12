As the face and lead vocalist of indie dream pop group babychair, Sean Khoro’s creative flair certainly knows no bounds. He is only one-third of the trio that creates retro, dreamy pieces — taking listeners on an imaginative albeit nostalgic, synth-soaked trip. This year Sean, along with babychair, embarked on a grand Asian tour, covering major cities including: Taipei, Shanghai, Hong Kong in China, Bangkok, and Shibuya in Japan.