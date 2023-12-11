Actor and host Sean Lee is already a household name by now in the local entertainment industry. Fondly known by his fans as Oppa Sean for his good looks, Sean has various acting credits including My Coffee Prince, Sweet Dreams, and 7 Hari Mencintaiku — and just last year, he made his Hollywood debut with DC League of Super-Pets and became the first Malaysian to voice an animated DC film. And most recently, Sean also appeared in the acclaimed local reality show, One Million Dollar Voice.