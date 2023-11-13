Aaliyah Yoong Hanifah, a waterskiing virtuoso, first graced the waters at the tender age of five. From representing Malaysia at the 2011 SEA Games to becoming the first Asian woman to clinch a medal on the global waterskiing stage, her journey has been nothing short of remarkable. Now, as a student at Florida Southern College in the States, she continues to ride the waves of success, recently bagging a bronze at the Under-21 World Championships in Mexico.