At the tender age of 18, Bertrand Rhodict is making waves in the world of diving. With the weight of expectations on his young shoulders, he’s bravely stepping up to the high board, ready to dive headfirst into fame. His unexpected leap to the men’s 10-metre platform individual event final at the World Aquatic Championships in Fukuoka not only splashed the headlines with his name, but also made him the first Malaysian to secure a spot in the upcoming Paris Olympics.