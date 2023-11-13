Claudia Tan has etched her mark on both the national and global showbiz scene. Her journey to stardom ignited with her smash hit Bodies, which took TikTok by storm in 2020. From there, her star only continued to ascend, garnering the attention of global sensation Jungkook from BTS. But Claudia’s talents aren’t just limited to the music realm. She’s also a recognised figure in the digital sphere as an accomplished Wattpad romance author, with one of her literary creations even finding its way to the silver screen of Hollywood.