In 2019, Malaysia’s musical landscape was forever changed with the arrival of Gaston Pong. A singer-songwriter and producer, Gaston forms one half of the acclaimed duo, ‘Pong Pong’. At Pong Entertainment, he orchestrates digital symphonies, creating singles for artists such as Namewee, Flora Dai, Joey Chua, and Priscilla Abby. As he looks to the horizon, Gaston eagerly anticipates the unfolding symphony of Pong Entertainment’s evolution and growth.