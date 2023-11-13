An embodiment of a renaissance man, Hariz Hamdan is a master of many crafts. Not only is he a towering figure in Malaysia’s entertainment world, he also holds a deep fascination for photography, a passion he once pursued professionally before he was enticed by the bright lights of showbiz. His brilliance isn’t confined to the arts, as Hariz was also a star in the academic sky, lighting up the field of physics. In the past year, he was appointed as Malaysian Ambassador for ASICS, and appeared in films such as Jemputan Ke Neraka on Netflix. Moving forward in 2024, he hopes to join ASICS to run a full marathon in Japan — as well as two films set to be released: Sahak Gangster and Banglo Seksyen 12.