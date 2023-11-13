In the realm of digital content creation and modelling, Iyzdham Ang stands as a beacon of versatility. His magnetic personality has drawn in a staggering 126,000 admirers on Instagram and a further 72,900 on TikTok, altogether forming a virtual universe of followers. Yet, his talents extend beyond the digital sphere. In July, he donned the robe of justice, joining the esteemed ranks of Advocates and Solicitors at the High Court of Malaya. As he looks towards the fashion industry’s bright lights, Iyzdham is set to elevate his modelling career to new zeniths while simultaneously nurturing his personal growth and expanding his digital footprint.