Hailing from Kedah, Joe Shiang is a passionate content creator who once sacrificed it all for his craft. With an innate ability to mix and match apparel, he effortlessly crafts the perfect #OOTD that leaves many in awe. After honing his skills in design, he journeyed to the bustling city of Kuala Lumpur where he transformed his dreams into reality, emerging as a multi-platform phenomenon. His most significant moment is inspiring others through social media — launching ‘Skinny Do & Don’t to empower and help individuals with a slender build like him in fashion and styling, and growing significantly as an individual.