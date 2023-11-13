From the heartland of Sarawak emerges a young titan of Muay Thai, Johan ‘Jojo’ Ghazali. At just 16, Jojo has etched his name in the annals of martial arts, being the youngest to ink a contract with ONE Championship. His string of four consecutive victories in 2023, culminating in a decisive win against Russian adversary, Temirlan Bekmurzaev, has set the stage ablaze. Watch closely, for Jojo Ghazali is a shooting star in the Muay Thai cosmos.