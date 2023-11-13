From the catwalk of Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week to the winner’s podium of Hero Remaja 2020, and then going viral with his portrayal of Naim Ismet in Projek High Council, Nadhir Nasar has made his mark in both modeling and acting. This ambitious dynamo who has studied media and broadcasting, aspires to ascend to the director’s chair, believing that every step in his journey is a valuable lesson. With a vision as clear as his, keep an eye on Nadhir Nasar as he continues to rise through the ranks of stardom.