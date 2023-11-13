Pearly Tan & Thinaah Muralitharan

Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan, the badminton behemoths, have become synonymous with supremacy in the local sports sphere. Tightly holding onto their crowns as the top women’s doubles pair in the nation, they also make waves on the global stage, ranking 12th. Their presence in the badminton world has been nothing short of meteoric, trouncing their adversaries and leaving champions across the globe in their wake. In the 2023 Malaysia Masters, they entered the annals of badminton history with a breathtaking 211-shot rally that culminated in their definitive victory.