Perry
Kuan

Singer & DJ

Perry Kuan is more than just a familiar face from the renowned Kuan Family. He’s an impressive force in the digital arena, adeptly juggling his burgeoning online presence with his passion for spinning records as a DJ. Beyond his digital and musical endeavours, Perry embodies the hustle of an entrepreneur. Along with his sisters, he helms UFCO, a trendy streetwear label. This year however, he is circling back to his first love – music. Watch this space, as the name Perry Kuan is poised to skyrocket in the spotlight.

 
Perry Kuan
