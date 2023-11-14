LSA 100
From the heartland of Sarawak, Priscilla Abby Chai embarked on an incredible journey, carving her own path toward fame, one YouTube cover at a time. Her dream of becoming a professional songstress became a reality when her creative spin on Mayday’s Party Animal went viral. Today, her tunes echo through the headphones of an average of 300 thousand Spotify users every month, and she reigns over a digital kingdom of 1.25 million YouTube subscribers.

   
Priscilla Abby Chai
Aaliyah Yoong Hanifah
Bertrand Rhodict
Claudia Tan
Gaston Pong
Singer-Songwriter & Producer