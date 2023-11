Sharifah Rose is a true rising star, making waves in the world of modeling and acting with performances that captivated audiences in TV series like Kekasih Hati Mr Bodyguard and 3 Nota Cinta. But her talents don’t stop at the stage’s edge. Launching her own business Harīrose that aims to bring a fresh take on headscarves to the market, her journey has inspired countless admirers, cementing her status as a role model for the modern age.