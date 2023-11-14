LSA 100
Shereen
Vallabouy

National Athlete

Shereen Vallabouy, a comet streaking across the athletics sky, has been making her mark, forever altering the landscape of the sport. As the daughter of track legends, she was destined to shatter records. The national women’s 200m record, a formidable fortress that stood unbreached for a quarter of a century, finally succumbed to her blistering speed. Now, she stands atop the podium of national records, holding the laurels for the women’s 200m, 400m, and indoor events.

 
