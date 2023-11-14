Sivasangari Subramaniam, shines brightly both on the squash court and in the academic field. She seized the gold medal on the final day of the 19th Asian Games’ squash event. But her victories aren’t confined to the squash court. As a scholar at the illustrious Cornell University, she has triumphed in academia as well, touting a hard-earned PhD. Sivasangari is the perfect illustration of the phrase ‘beauty with brains’, exemplifying the extraordinary blend of relentless determination and formidable intellect.