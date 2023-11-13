A titan in the world of swimming, Steve Khiew is an embodiment of excellence with a record that speaks volumes. With a number of accolades under his belt, Steve’s days filled with grueling training sessions has catapulted him to the zenith of national swimming. His prowess was showcased on a global stage when he was crowned as the national record holder at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, etching Malaysia’s name in the annals of aquatic sports.