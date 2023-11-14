At a mere 22 years of age, Tammy Tan, a virtuoso in the field of wushu, etched her name into the annals of sports history. She accomplished a feat of extraordinary proportions by securing Malaysia’s inaugural gold medal at the World University Games held in Chengdu. This victory shattered a 38-year-long drought of gold medal triumphs in the Games. As the sands of time continue to shift, one thing remains clear – Tammy has just begun to unfurl her potential to the world.