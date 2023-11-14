Meet Vanessa Reynauld, the shining star of Malaysia, who has captured nearly 550 thousand hearts on TikTok and amassed a staggering count of over nine million likes. She’s not just a sensation, she’s a phenomenon — a radiant personality blessed with mesmerising vocals. The effervescent talent isn’t confined to the digital sphere. She recently took her talent to an international level, proudly waving the Malaysian flag at the reality talent show Sing! China, in Shanghai.