Zhen
Ning

Model & Actor

Emerging from the vibrant tapestry of Malaysia’s luminaries, Zhen Ning has etched his name as a coveted gem in the realm of modelling. Not just a model, this dynamic individual is a business school alumnus, fitness aficionado, and a budding actor. His sartorial flair is a kaleidoscope of varying shades and styles, morphing with each sunrise. His impressive repertoire, peppered with collaborations with an array of fashion powerhouses, serves as a beacon for aspiring models and actors.

 
Zhen Ning
